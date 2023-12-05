MCC hires Diego Figueroa as next men’s soccer coach

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Eagles have hired Diego Figueroa as their next men’s head soccer coach.

Figueroa, a Lima, Peru native, spent the 2023 soccer season as a first-year head coach at National Park College in Arkansas. He lead the men’s team to a 12-2-3 record and to a district semifinal match. He also coached the women’s team, they finished at 2-10-2.

Figueroa has experience at another Mississippi Junior College, he served as an assistant coach at Pearl River Community College from 2020-2023. After just one season at National Park College, he calls the decision to move to Meridian a “no-brainer”.

“Going back to Mississippi, you already know the style of living,” Figueroa said. “The facilities, what they have to offer, to me it was a no-brainer.”

With Figueroa’s help, Pearl River saw an undefeated 2021 season and a No. 3 ranking nationally. The Wildcats won the program’s first NJCAA Division II National Tournament appearance in school history that same season.

As a native of Lima, Peru, Figueroa has seen the highest level of soccer (football) played. While Figueora moved to Pensacola, FL in high school, having that knowledge will help not only his coaching, but recruiting, as well.

“Soccer is the number one thing in Peru,” Figueroa said. “I’ve been able to travel around the world and play in other countries like Brazil, the Netherlands... Getting the mix from the different countries, implementing that in my playing style when I played - but also in my coaching style now.”

The MCC men’s soccer team had a 4-11-1 record the 2023 season, 3-7-1 in the MACCC South. Figueroa’s familiarity with MACCC South competition will smoothen his transition to Meridian.

“Knowing the coaches, the culture the coaches are building in their programs, knowing the players coming out of the high school’s there... that all helps.”

Figueroa, his wife, and child , will all hope to make the move from Hot Springs, AR by the beginning of 2024.

