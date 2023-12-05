Meridian Police looking for suspects in murders, aggravated assault

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department’s Gang Unit and Criminal Investigation Division issued warrants for several people involving violent crimes this year.

Marlon LaDerrick White Jr. 19, is wanted for murder in connection of a deadly shooting that occurred on September 17, 2023, in the 1800 Block of 24th Avenue.

Marlon LaDerrick White Jr. (Meridian Police Dept.)

Decameron Dewayne Harrison-Brown, 21, is wanted for murder in connection of two deadly shootings that occurred on April 28, 2022, in the 300 Block of Highway 19 North.

Decameron Dewayne Harrison-Brown (Meridian Police Dept.)

Rodriquez Antonio Davis, 20, and Joshua Renado Hearn Jr. 24 are wanted for murder in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred on May 23, 2023, in the 4600 Block of Poplar Springs Drive.

Rodriquez Antonio Davis (Meridian Police Dept.)

Joshua Renado Hearn Jr. (Meridian Police Dept.)

Daquarrius Lamarcus Williams, 25, has an active warrant for aggravated assault in connection to a shooting that occurred on November 26, 2023 in the 300 Block of Sweet Gum Bottom Road.

Daquarrius Lamarcus Williams (Meridian Police Dept.)

MPD asks for the community’s help in locating these suspects and added that anyone found to be assisting them in evading arrest could be charged with hindering prosecution, rendering criminal assistance (97-9-10).

If you have any information, contact the Meridian Police Department at 769-298-5111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.