Most of this week, mornings will be in either the frost or freeze zone

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’re behind a cold front, and it has left us with some cooler air that you will feel on Tuesday morning. We’ll start the day with mid-upper 30s, so dress warmly before heading out. However, another reinforcing shot of colder air is expected behind a secondary cold front that’ll cross on our Tuesday afternoon. Ahead of it, temps will manage to climb into the upper 60s (above average). Yet, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning this 2nd dose of colder air will settle in as temps fall into the mid 30s. So, prepare for possible frost.

This reinforced push of colder air will be a bit more pronounced, so it’ll be hard for temps to climb on Wednesday afternoon. Highs will only manage to reach the upper 50s, but there will be lots of sunshine. Under a clear sky and light winds, lows will fall below freezing late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This will be the coldest morning of the week, so make sure to protect the 4 Ps (people, pets, plants, and pipes) Tuesday night before bed.

FIRST ALERT

By Thursday afternoon, a southerly wind returns, and the warm up will begin. Lows will stay above freezing by Friday morning, and highs will climb to near 70 degrees. Mid 70s are expected by Saturday afternoon, but this warm-up will take place as our next storm system moves in. So, we’re closely monitoring the weather for Saturday because there’s a chance that strong storms could be of concern . Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

