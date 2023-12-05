Overnight lows remain near freezing

Another cold night/morning
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Cold to start the morning with temperatures in the mid to low 30s, but feeling like near freezing in some area. Plenty of sunshine can be enjoyed as high pressure continues to linger across the southeast. Highs are in the mid to upper 60s once again, so continue to get out and enjoy pleasant afternoons.

Another cold front is crossing into early Wednesday dropping high and low temps for mid week. Highs are nearly 10 degrees cooling in the upper 50s and overnight lows fall below freezing. Keep your heavy coats on hand and layer up to start the mornings.

Rain moves in for the weekend and these scattered thunderstorm could hold a severe threat to the area for Saturday. As of now there is a level 1 marginal to level 2 slight risk for severe weather to the far west. This threat could very well slide further east as we approach Saturday, so stay updated with Storm Team 11.

