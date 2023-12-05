Saban talks Rose Bowl playoff matchup with No. 1 Michigan

The Crimson Tide earn final playoff spot and will head to Pasadena
Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Chattanooga, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Jake Stansell
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After upsetting Georgia in the SEC Championship, the Alabama Crimson Tide earned the final spot in the college football playoffs and are on a quest for another national title.

No. 4 Alabama is heading off to the Rose Bowl where they will take on No. 1 Michigan. The game will be the first meeting between the two teams as Michigan is coming off the program’s third straight Big Ten title while the Crimson Tide are riding an 11-game winning streak.

“Our team is very excited about having the opportunity to play the No. 1 team in the country in the University of Michigan,” Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said via a teleconference Sunday afternoon. “They’ve had a very, very successful season, Big Ten champs. I’d like congratulate them on that. We’re going to look forward to the challenge that we have ahead in terms of what we have to do to prepare and be the best that we can be to play against the No. 1 team in the country.”

Alabama and Michigan kick off on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, at 4 p.m. CST.

