Suspects steal pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station

The mother has been reunited with her children, and they were not harmed.
(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MENDENHALL, Miss. (WLBT) - Suspects are now in custody following a car theft at a Highway 13 gas station in Mendenhall.

Simpson County Deputy Chris Wallace says the victim, an 8-month pregnant woman, entered the Shell station Tuesday afternoon, leaving her 3-year-old and 8-month-old in her vehicle.

Deputy Wallace said a stolen silver car, taken from Brookhaven Saturday night, circled the gas station twice before a man in the passenger seat got out, jumped into the pregnant woman’s car, and took off.

The mother then chased her car on foot, but the suspects were able to get away with her children still inside.

Mendenhall Police Chief Alexander McCullum says the suspects later abandoned the mother’s vehicle on Highway 49 in Rankin County, switching to another car that ended up crashing on Gallatin near Highway 80 in Jackson after a brief chase.

Richland Police were then able to arrest the three suspects, Allison Clark, Richland Public Information Officer, said. It is not clear where they will face charges.

Chief McCullum said that the mother was reunited with her children, and they were not harmed.

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Richland Police Department, Pearl Police Department, and Jackson Police Department assisted the Mendenhall Police Department.

