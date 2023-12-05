Two Newton County baseball players to continue their careers at Mississippi Junior College's

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Dalton Graham and Cooper Lewis, two Cougars’ left handed pitchers, signed the dotted line Monday morning to continue their education and baseball careers with local junior college’s.

Dalton Graham signed with Pearl River Community College. He pitched 42 innings for the Cougars, posting just a 2.6 ERA, while recording 51 K’s and three saves.

“I want to be able to grow as a person and as a player,” Graham said. “Eventually, I want to be able to go to the next level after this. I think that Pearl River is a good place to help me do that.”

Cooper Lewis signed with Southwest Mississippi Community College, meaning these two former teammates will become MACCC South Division rivals at the next level.

Lewis, a LHP and batter, pitched 26.2 innings for the Cougars. As a batter he averaged a .362 AB and a .440 OBP. He recorded 38 hits as well.

“Whenever I went on my visit, I just felt like it was the right fit for me.” Lewis said. “I enjoyed everything about it, I liked all the coaches and it’s been one of my dreams to play at the next level. I played baseball since I was a kid. I’m just looking forward to it and am thankful for the opportunity.”

Cougars head baseball coach, Jordan Smith, gave high praise to the two student-athletes.

“They’re getting great student athletes, they’re getting great people and great ball players,” Smith said. “Both of these young men are great men with high character. they have really good grades in the classroom. They’re very respectful to their teachers and classmates and teammates. On the field, they’re getting two hardworking young men that are team-first players and have tremendous work ethic, character and attitudes. And, also high ceiling to continue to get better as they move on to the next level.”

