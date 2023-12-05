Wayne General Hospital to begin rural maternal fellowship program

-
-(WDAM)
By Trey Howard
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Rural health care is a topic that has been discussed from the Pine Belt to the state capital.

Earlier this year, Wayne General Hospital was designated a baby-friendly facility. Now, the hospital will be part of the first family medicine fellowship program in the state.

“We’re really excited to be starting a rural maternal health fellowship,” said Dr. Melissa Stephens, program director.

Stephens practiced family medicine in Missouri before moving to Mississippi. She shared part of a conversation she had with another doctor once she arrived in the state.

“I told her that in my community, which was about 6,000 people, there were six of us that were delivering babies,” Stephens said.

“And so, she had shared with me that there were about that many here, and at first, I had presumed that she meant in her town, but then she shared with me that it was not the town. It was the state.”

The lack of available maternal care is part of what Stephens believes leads to the state’s infant mortality rate.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi leads the country with 9.3 deaths for every 1,000 births.

Dr. Ross Sherman, a physician at Wayne General Hospital, said that over time, the program could help place doctors in remote locations for mothers to receive routine check-ups.

“If they have some place local they can go to, they’re more likely to show up when something is going on that they need care for,” said Sherman. “And they won’t wait at home until it’s too late.”

The fellowship will also stress the importance of prenatal and post-partum care.

“There’s going to be a lot of emphasis on training them in pre-conceptual counseling before mothers even become pregnant—helping women understand what they can do to become healthy going into pregnancy and helping them through their prenatal care,” Stephens said.

The program is set to begin next summer and will select up to three doctors to train in Waynesboro, Meridian, and Indianola.

