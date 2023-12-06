Alta Sue Kidd Patton Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A celebration of the life of Alta Sue Kidd Patton will be held at the First Baptist Church of Butler at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023. The service may also be viewed through social media through the First Baptist Church of Butler sites. A visitation with the family will be held at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery on Highway 10. Sue peacefully passed away in her home with her family in Mobile, Al on December 1, 2023. She was born on March 19, 1931 in Hot Springs, AR to Thomas William Kidd and Dovie Ritter Kidd.

She moved with her family to Bellamy, AL in June 1958 for her husband Earl’s new job as a forester with Allison Lumber Company and then to Butler in September 1958 after the company was acquired by American Can Company. She was very active in the Butler community and the First Baptist Church of Butler for 55 years until she moved to Mobile where she lived over the last 10 years.

She was recognized for her sweet and helpful spirit and for being a wonderful mom and homemaker. She was also known by many through her serving for 24 years as the assistant librarian at the Choctaw County Library where she built relationships with so many that visited the library to check out books, helping students with finding materials for term papers or assisting family tree enthusiasts researching for information on their families. She served in the Choctaw County Board of Registration office in addition to working part time at Bedsole’s Dry Goods.

She was the 1980 Choctaw County Chapter of the Business and Professional Women’s (BPW) Woman of the Year and was very involved with many student activities including the PTA, CCHS Band Parents, Girl Scout Co-leader, and an active member of the Butler Civiettes.

She and her husband of 51 years, Earl, were very active members of the First Baptist Church of Butler throughout their years in Butler where she taught Sunday morning and evening children’s Bible classes for many years, was the nursery co-coordinator and helped in the nursery. She served on the Budget Committee, Task Force Committee, Children IV Director, YWA Director, Young Adult Director, WMU member and many other committees and activities over the years. Her greatest enjoyment was singing in the FBC choir in addition to always singing in the annual Christmas Cantata. In recent years she was a member of Springhill Baptist Church.

She will be very fondly remembered for being a wonderful wife, loving mom & grandmother, loyal friend and for her warm and sweet spirit and her genuine love and care for others.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl Patton, sisters Frances Briggs, June Fikes Forbess, and Helen Mosley and brothers Tommy Kidd and Jimmie Kidd and son in law Thomas Meador. She is survived by her children Kathy Meador of Mobile, Pam Ezell (Jay) of Birmingham, Tim Patton (Kelley) of Daphne, sister Betty Maxwell of Turlock, California, brother John Kidd of Albuquerque, N.M., grandchildren Anne Ezell, Laura Ezell, Tripp Meador (Jennifer), Alicia Ezell, Kathryn Butts (Alan), Amber Patton, Amanda Hyder (Matt) and Scott Patton, 9 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express our love and sincere appreciation to all of those that have maintained contact with Sue in recent years and for the wonderful care provided by her caregivers Dianne, Mary, Lucille and Linda along with Gentiva Hospice nurse Christina.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Sue’s honor to the First Baptist Church of Butler or the Choctaw County Public Library.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.