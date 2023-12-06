Bell’s Best cookbooks on sale

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Bell’s Best cookbooks are on sale once again and they’ve got just what you and your family needs to enjoy some good food this holiday season.

Bell’s Best cookbooks are packed with recipes that have been tried and tested throughout the south, with new experiences in each state’s version.

The books are available for purchase at the AT&T building in Downtown Meridian, across from Meridian City Hall, Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

News 11 spoke with chair, Teresa Westbrook, who said what makes Bell’s the best is the book’s simplicity.

“Well, first of all we’re good ole Mississippi southern folks. And back in the late 70s, early 80s, people still cooked just kind of a basic simple way. That’s what makes the book good for beginners or whatever. It’s the fact that they’re basic simple recipes. Not tons of ingredients and not real complicated,” said Westbrook.

Bell’s Best cookbooks are $20 each with all funds going toward helping local charities such as Feed by Faith, Relay for Life, Veterans homes and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

