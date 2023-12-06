City of Meridian Arrest Report December 6, 2023
Arrests
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Anna M. Monegan
|1963
|Public Drunk
Abusive Calls to #-911
|Curtis D. Scott
|1976
|Disorderly Conduct
|Jamon T. Matthews
|1999
|Simple Assault Threat
Petit Larceny
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 5, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:18 AM on December 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of 42nd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:15 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
