City of Meridian Arrest Report December 6, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 5, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 11:18 AM on December 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of 42nd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 3:15 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.