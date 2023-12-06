City of Meridian Arrest Report December 6, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
Anna M. Monegan1963Public Drunk
Abusive Calls to #-911
Curtis D. Scott1976Disorderly Conduct
Jamon T. Matthews1999Simple Assault Threat
Petit Larceny
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 5, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 11:18 AM on December 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of 42nd Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 3:15 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

