Fatal crash shuts down I-59 northbound lanes in south Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic is at a standstill after a fatal crash blocked part of I-59 in Hattiesburg on Wednesday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the wreck happened around 4:50 a.m. on December 6 near the northbound U.S. Hwy 11 exit (EX 63) in south Hattiesburg. Officials said two vehicles were involved.

As of 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, all northbound traffic on I-59 was still blocked at mile marker 62. (Mississippi Department of Transportation)

HPD confirmed that one person had died, but no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Police urge all drivers to look for alternative routes until emergency personnel clear the scene and to use caution while driving.

To stay current on traffic alerts, visit the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) website or download the MDOT app.

