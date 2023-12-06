Local mental health center gives tips to those struggling with their mental health during the holidays

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is in full swing.

With only 19 days until Christmas, many people may be dealing with mental health struggles during the season.

Holiday stressors may include buying gifts, visiting family, or even dealing with the loss of a family member.

Dr. Lin Hogan with Weems Community Mental Health Center encourages the public to seek help if they are struggling with their mental health.

“To anyone that seems to be having extra stress, give us a call, and let’s talk about it. It doesn’t hurt just to check-in. I’d also like to encourage people to practice self-care, not overuse substances or alcohol, and just enjoy the time they have off now. What’s important too is that a lot of people might be facing the holidays without their friends or loved ones that may have passed this year. I think it’s important to memorialize these folks that may not be with us this year to talk about them and celebrate the lives that they lived. Yes, it’s sad that they’re not with us. We are going to miss them, but let’s focus on celebrating the lives that they had,” said Dr. Hogan.

Weems Community Mental Health Center offers outpatient counseling, mental health disorder screenings, medication management, substance abuse treatment, and much more.

You can contact Weems to schedule an appointment by calling 601-483-4821.

