New cameras in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Driving through downtown Meridian many people have noticed cameras parked in front of City Hall and wondered why they are there.

This piece of equipment gives the city an added layer of safety when it comes to events hosted downtown.

This camera system is portable and can move to any location the city would like it to be.

“Yeah, well, the city appreciates the fact that CUI would make this available for us. It gives us added camera activity with downtown, and with all the activities that have been going on here on City Hall lawn with the parade, with the tree lighting, it’s just been a great asset for us to utilize,” said Community Development Director Craig Hitt.

“This is our surveillance trailer, which is used for multiple different applications. It’s equipped with solar power, and it uses cellular and satellite for communications. It’ll give the ability of police department to view and monitor remotely that activity in this area uses four pan tilt zooming cameras, and they have analytics built in, and we can set it up to pick up. Human attributes or vehicles or tags, those kind of thing,” said CUI Security’s Norman Wilson.

Not only does it have high-tech cameras it also has an alert system as a deterrent for possible crime.

