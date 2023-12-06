Overnight lows fall below freezing

The cold air is not letting up
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are halfway through the week and the cold start to the mornings have not let up yet. Temperatures are slightly warmer to start the day, but windy conditions keep feels-like temps in the mid to low 30s. A cool afternoon is ahead as a cold front swung through yesterday dropping highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Overnight lows are also below the average and below freezing. Patchy fog and frost are possible out the door Thursday morning. Frost is possible starting at 10pm Wednesday night until 5am Thursday morning. Fog is possible between 4am-5am Thursday.

First Alert: Severe storms Saturday

Scattered thunderstorms move in Saturday bring a low potential for severe weather. All forms of severe weather are possible as of now. We are still several days out, so remain weather aware and updated with Storm Team 11.

