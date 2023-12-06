Robert E. Samford Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Robert E Sanford

A service of death and resurrection celebrating the life of Mr. Robert E. Sanford will begin at 1:00 PM Friday, December 8, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Dr. Rhett G Payne, III officiating. Interment will be at Enterprise Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Sanford, 63, of Meridian, Mississippi, passed away Monday, December 4, 2023 after a 12-month battle with cancer.

Robert was born in Meridian, Mississippi to Joe and Hilda Sanford on November 6, 1960. He was a graduate of Meridian High School, class of 1978. Robert was the founding owner of Benefits Management Group for over 24 years. His business was his legacy; he was a smart, hard, and dedicated worker to the business he built. He had a passion for helping others while expecting nothing in return. Robert was a genuine and gracious giver who would do anything to make someone smile.

Robert loved the game of golf. He wasn’t just your average golfer, he was born with a special gift, that set him apart from the rest. The amount of tournaments he has won is innumerable. He always accepted championships with grace and humility. In his recent years, he was named Senior Amateur State Champion, in 2018 and 2019. Robert was Senior Player of the Year in 2018, and Super Senior Player of the Year in 2021. Meanwhile, his most proud golf accomplishment was winning The Lou Hart Labor Day Shootout while playing with his little girl.

Robert was a diehard fan of Mississippi State athletics. Nothing brought excitement out of him like Mississippi State football. He could discuss Mississippi State athletics with anyone for hours at a time. He bled maroon and white, but most of all, he cherished all the friendships he made along the way.

Robert is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Coit Sanford; his children William Sanford and Margaret Ann Sanford; his gran-dog Louie; his brother Joe, brother in law Dwayne Fisher; father and mother in law Dan and Faye Coit; sisters in law Lauren Coit Hayes (Jeff) and Nancy Coit Williams (Michael); brother in law Edwin Coit; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members, and Twitter followers. Also left to cherish his memory are his special friends and caregivers, Clara Green, Gracie Webster, and Mary Collins.

Mr. Sanford is preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Hilda Sanford; and his sister, Cathy Fisher.

Should you be able to honor us with your presence at Robert’s celebration of life, please wear your favorite golf shirt.

In lieu of flowers, the Sanford family requests memorials be made as donations to the Mississippi Junior Golf Foundation; the Meridian Community College Foundation, where Robert has been honored to be named to the Hall of Fame; or the Lamar School Golf Team.

Mississippi Golf Association Attn: Junior Golf Foundation Donation 400 Clubhouse Drive Pearl, MS 39208 or can be donated at missgolf.org

MCC Foundation, Golf Program 910 Highway 19 North Meridian, MS 39307 Lamar School/ Golf Team 544 Lindley Road Meridian, MS 39305.

Pallbearers will be Josh Webb, Dusty Webb, Stephen Hayes, Daniel Williams, Andrew Williams, Drew Rosenbaum, Duke Simmons, and Andy Mayatt. Honorary Pallbearers will be Robby “Goose” Garrett, Ed Williams, Jack Combest, Wayne “Tootie” Ellis, Randy Pool, Jerry Grissom, Steve Gregory, Les Phillips, Robert Smith, Bryan Lagg, Chuck Rea, Scott Morgan, and Sonny Wedgeworth.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Sanford Family will receive guests from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM prior to funeral rites in the sanctuary.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.