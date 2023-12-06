Shad White brings the latest on the “largest public embezzlement case in state history”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -In 2020, the largest public fraud scheme in the state of Mississippi was unraveled by State Auditor Shad White.

This scheme involved many people from the state of Mississippi, including Brett Favre.

Favre has been accused of receiving millions of dollars of welfare money.

In 2020 six people were indicted by the district attorney in Hinds County and now five of them have pleaded guilty.

Recently Brett Favre has tried to recuse himself from the scandal, but a judge said he is involved in the welfare scheme.

Shad White spoke with News 11 to give an update on what he calls the largest public embezzlement case in state history.

“So as you can tell, that was early 2020, you know now it’s it’s 2023, almost 2024. So they’ve been looking at the case since then. My suspicion is, based on my conversations with them that they’ll come to some final decisions about who, if anyone, they would like to indict. And then at that point, once they make those final decisions, then the case will be over. The other piece of this is that the state is suing multiple folks, dozens of folks to try to get the money back through civil court, so we’ll have the criminal cases. Those will wind down sometime soon, and then the civil case will probably stretch on for several years as the state tries to get this money back in the door,” said White.

Throughout the week, we hear more from White about future legislation he hopes will pass that will better the lives of Mississippians.

