Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year

FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Musical superstar Taylor Swift has been named Time’s Person of the Year, the magazine announced Wednesday morning.

“Swift’s accomplishments as an artist—culturally, critically, and commercially—are so legion that to recount them seems almost beside the point,” Time said in its lengthy writeup about Swift, who has busy this year on her record-breaking Eras Tour around the globe.

Her tour has been so popular, it helped boost local economies and spawned a movie that’s generated a lot of excitement among her fans, called Swifties.

She’s also made headlines by dating a football player, Travis Kelce, and increasing TV viewership of Kansas City Chiefs games.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department’s Gang Unit and Criminal Investigation Division issued warrants...
Meridian Police looking for suspects in murders, aggravated assault
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
The November 2023 Lauderdale County Grand Jury has made recommendations for the Meridian...
Lauderdale County Grand Jury again makes recommendations to Meridian Police Dept.
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds
Veteran firefighter Joseph Hand has assumed duties as interim chief of the Meridian Fire...
Joseph Hand serves as interim chief of Meridian Fire Department

Latest News

The cold air is not letting up
Overnight lows fall below freezing
A family's "Snoop on the Stoop" broke out of its box to spread Christmas cheer.
‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer
The fourth Republican presidential debate for 2024 includes four White House hopefuls....
4 GOP presidential candidates to debate
Police respond to a home in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday where they said two people were...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say