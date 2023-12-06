Vice President of Specialty Roll Products speaks at Rotary Club

By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Vice President of Specialty Roll Products Michael Crowe spoke at the Rotary Club on Wednesday.

He discussed several parts of the company, including paper manufacturing, retail distribution, and warranty work for retail customers.

Crowe explained how the company has been around for nearly 53 years and is passed down through generations of family.

He expressed how expanding the company to different states helped grow its business while continuing to assist the needs of retail stores in different areas.

We have several parts of our company, one is we are a paper manufacturer, two we do retail distribution, and three we do warranty work for those retail customers, so it’s not items you would go in the store and buy,” Crowe said, “We are taking pieces of equipment that the store uses to operate, we bring them in, we disassemble them and send them back to their manufactures so most of the stuff we do has things to do with items of the store needs to run, it is not items you are going out to purchase.”

“Right now, we operate in every state, so we are shipping all over the country, and in some foreign country, we have done this for some time now and I guess now some people are finding out about it,” Crowe said.

The company currently operates in nine states and in January of this year, the company expanded to eight more states around the country. He also expressed how expanding the company to different states helped their business grow while continuing to assist the needs of retail stores in different areas.

