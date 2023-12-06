Wednesday brings a COLD morning and a cool afternoon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front crossed our area on Tuesday, and it reinforced the colder air that we have in place. So, yes, our Tuesday morning was cold with low-mid 30s, but our Wednesday morning will bring similar conditions plus wind. Wednesday morning will be breezy with gusts of 15-20mph, and that’ll make the morning 30s feel colder...possibly as cold as upper 20s. Therefore, continue with your cold weather precautions & dress warmly Wednesday AM.

The colder air will have a bit of a grip on our area because highs on Wednesday afternoon will struggle to hit 60 degrees. Most areas will only experience highs in the mid-upper 50s. Then, as the winds relax (courtesy of High Pressure) and the sky remains clear, lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning will drop below freezing for most areas. The range is expected to be anywhere from 27-32 degrees, so this will be the time to let the faucets drip (and cover exposed pipes) compared to the rest of the week.

However, a southerly wind returns on Thursday allowing temps to start a warming trend. You’ll moreso notice it by Friday as morning lows stay near 40 degrees and the highs hover around 70 degrees. Saturday, highs soar into the mid 70s, but this warm up is out ahead of our next storm system. Saturday evening into the predawn hours of Sunday brings a low-end risk for severe storms in our area. This event is still days away, but it looks like all modes of severe weather will be possible. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates as we get closer.

Behind this system, it dries out and cools down for next week.

