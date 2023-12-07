City of Meridian Arrest Report December 7, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 6, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 4:26 PM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 200 block of Hawkins Crossing Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Stolen Vehicles

At 9:08 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

At 2:17 PM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 36th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 3:02 PM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 6:35 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Saddlebrook Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:59 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Oakwood Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

At 10:47 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 1:51 PM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:06 PM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Saddlebrook Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 9:38 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of 37th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 9:29 PM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Terry Street. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.