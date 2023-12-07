City of Meridian Arrest Report December 7, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Arrests

NameDOBCharges
John W. Mosby1945Open Burning
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 6, 23 at 6:00 AM to December 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 4:26 PM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 200 block of Hawkins Crossing Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Stolen Vehicles
At 9:08 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
At 2:17 PM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of 36th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 3:02 PM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of South Frontage Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 6:35 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Saddlebrook Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:59 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of Oakwood Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:47 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4100 block of Grandview Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:51 PM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:06 PM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Saddlebrook Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 9:38 AM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of 37th Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 9:29 PM on December 6, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Terry Street. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

