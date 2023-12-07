Compassus Hospice gets festive for Christmas

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Compassus Hospice held a Christmas door decorating contest at their office Thursday.

The hospice invited News 11′s own Cara Shirley and other prominent locals to come out and judge their festive work.

The theme was everyone’s favorite Christmas movies. Movies including “A Christmas Story,” “Elf,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation,” and even “Die Hard with a Vengeance” were represented.

Ultimately, “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation” won out as the best-decorated door.

The prize for winning?

Bragging rights until next Christmas.

