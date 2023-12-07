Compassus Hospice gets festive for Christmas

The theme Christmas door decorating contest was everyone's favorite Christmas movies
The theme Christmas door decorating contest was everyone's favorite Christmas movies(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Compassus Hospice held a Christmas door decorating contest at their office Thursday.

The hospice invited News 11′s own Cara Shirley and other prominent locals to come out and judge their festive work.

The theme was everyone’s favorite Christmas movies. Movies including “A Christmas Story,” “Elf,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation,” and even “Die Hard with a Vengeance” were represented.

Ultimately, “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation” won out as the best-decorated door.

The prize for winning?

Bragging rights until next Christmas.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith
Meridian Mayor returns to work after vehicle crash
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississippi
Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
Teen daughter missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Then, our focus turns to a possible severe risk Saturday
Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week

Latest News

Daily recording of WTOK's Midday News
Collinsville Christmas Parade rescheduled to December 16
Daily recording of WTOK's Midday News
York Baptist Church hosts a community chorus on December 10
Vice President of Specialty Roll Products speaks at Rotary Club
Vice President of Specialty Roll Products speaks at Rotary Club
Vice President of Specialty Roll Products speaks at Rotary Club.
Vice President of Specialty Roll Products speaks at Rotary Club