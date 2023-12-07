First Alert: Severe storms possible Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Freezing cold morning as you head out the door, extra time is needed to defrost the car. Mostly clear skies for the morning then cloud cover increases setting us up for partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Highs are in the low 60s and overnight lows in the low 40s.

Friday holds a small chance for scattered showers by the afternoon and evening. Most of the area will stay dry for Friday, but rain gear is needed for Saturday evening and night. Temperatures increase for the weekend also helping create instability as we awaits storms rolling in.

First Alert:

A low end threat for severe weather returns Saturday late evening into overnight. Storms begin to organize over the Mississippi river nearing 4pm before sliding into our area throughout the evening. Even though a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe weather is over the area: hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Remain weather aware and go over your tornado safety plan with your family. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated.

