Forth RNC Presidential Debate recap

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “I hope so. I think that has certainly spoke my true beliefs. So that’s what I hope,” said Republican Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Four candidates took the stage for the last RNC debate of 2023. Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Chris Christie were all left to battle it out on the stage, but the Alabama GOP Chairman believes the winner of the debate was not on the stage at all.

“Well, look, I’m gonna say this. Let’s be honest about this debate. I think if we’re honest about it, we have to say the winner of this debate was Donald Trump. The other candidates had some great positions. We heard some really strong positions for some of the candidates, but I didn’t see anything that was going out there. You know the valuation. To shake up this race. And really, as the candidates are kind of eating each other, they leave Donald Trump at the top unopposed,” said Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl.

In many recent polls, Nikki Haley has consistently grown while taking over Ron DeSantis for the number two spot. And during the beginning of this debate Haley seemed to be the center of attention.

“Well, you know her best answer early on was we like all the attention fellas. And secondly, you know, when he held up the Nikki, it was corrupt. That’s a. That’s a low blow. Criticizing her religion. No. If I think he demeaned himself, and she was right. I’m not going to go there. If you want to talk policy. If you want to talk my record, fair game, but what he showed tonight was, I guess, it’s having been pettiness, and it’s more to come,” said South Carolina Congressman and Nikki Haley representative Ralph Norman.

DeSantis and Ramaswamy both brought attention to Haley’s past involvement with military contractors. Vivek also called Nikki Haley a fascist and a neocon while also calling her corrupt, and his campaign stands by what he said.

“I think it’s absolutely justified. I think it’s completely worth asking who are the clients of allied defense. If you are pushing for war in Ukraine or in the Middle East, are you in your military contractor? Are you going to profit off of those wars? That is a legitimate question to be asking. Somebody who’s putting themselves to be up to be the next commander-in-chief,” said Vivek Ramaswamy’s Communications Director, Tricia McLaughlin.

DeSantis has not been the candidate many people believed he would be throughout the campaign. After losing points the last several weeks, DeSantis’s team thinks Wednesday night’s debate will move those numbers his way.

“I think the Newsom debate, and tonight we’re both spectacular home runs for the governor. They’re actually of the five debates. They’re his two best, so I fully expect to see improvement there, especially with Kim Reynolds’s endorsement and Bob Vander Platts’s endorsement and, you know, stepping out of the race of Pence and Scott and so forth. So yes, I expect to see that, but where you’ll really see it is once we turn the corner on the holidays. It will close fast in Iowa, and we’re prepared for that. The governor just finished the full Grassley hit all 99 counties in Iowa. He’s working hard in New Hampshire and in Nevada. And in South Carolina, nobody is going to outwork this governor nobody, and that pays off 1 voter at a time when we get to the polls, which are the only numbers that ultimately matter,” said Ron DeSantis’s representative and Never Back Down Founder, Ken Cuccinelli.

One policy discussion between the candidates was directed towards economic relationships among other nations. All of the candidates agree that our nation’s reliance on China is a top priority. Chris Christie went on to say that economic relationships are less important than national safety.

