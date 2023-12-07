Local man charged with kidnapping

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department and The Meridian Police Department’s Special Operations Unit announced an arrest on a kidnapping charge.

MPD said Eddie Gordon was taken into custody on a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation warrant. There was no additional information revealed about the case.

Police also said Gordon had a contempt of court warrant through the City of Meridian’s Municipal Court and is being held at the Lauderdale County Jail.

