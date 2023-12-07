One dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississippi

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMORY, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting occurred Wednesday night.

According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the incident occurred on Tschudi Street in Amory, Mississippi. MBI received notification around 7 p.m.

Officers with the Amory Police Department were responding to a call regarding a person firing a weapon. When Amory Police arrived at the scene, the subject began firing shots toward the officers.

Amory Police then fired back at the person, striking the subject with fatal injuries, MBI says.

The officers involved did not receive any serious injuries.

MBI is investigating the shooting.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department’s Gang Unit and Criminal Investigation Division issued warrants...
Meridian Police looking for suspects in murders, aggravated assault
A child was killed and a mother injured after the child ran into traffic and the mom attempted...
3-year-old killed after running into traffic, mother injured trying to save child, police say
Mayor Jimmie Smith
Meridian Mayor returns to work after vehicle crash
Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
The November 2023 Lauderdale County Grand Jury has made recommendations for the Meridian...
Lauderdale County Grand Jury again makes recommendations to Meridian Police Dept.

Latest News

Then, our focus turns to a possible severe risk Saturday
Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week
Local mental health center gives tips to those struggling with their mental health during the...
Local mental health center gives tips to those struggling with their mental health during the holida
Vice President of Specialty Roll Products speaks at Rotary Club
Vice President of Specialty Roll Products speaks at Rotary Club
The books are available for purchase at the AT&T building in Downtown Meridian, across from...
Bell’s Best cookbooks on sale