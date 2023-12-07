Standing Pine resident pleads guilty to drug charge

Shannen Marie Chapala, 31, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 50...
Shannen Marie Chapala, 31, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.(Madison County (Miss.) Detention Facility)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Shannen Marie Chapala, 31, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Chapala was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2023, for a charge filed a year ago in the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 8, 2024. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department, the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith
Meridian Mayor returns to work after vehicle crash
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississippi
Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
Teen daughter missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Then, our focus turns to a possible severe risk Saturday
Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week

Latest News

LEMA's Dive Team stepped in to help recover a submerged car.
LEMA steps in to help recover car from lake
Eddie Gordon was taken into custody on a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation warrant.
Local man charged with kidnapping
Reports: Marcus Boyles accepts Head Coach position at Petal High School
Hall of Fame football coach Marcus Boyles returns to Petal High School.
Reports: Marcus Boyles accepts Head Coach position at Petal High School