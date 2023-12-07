Standing Pine resident pleads guilty to drug charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Shannen Marie Chapala, 31, has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Chapala was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2023, for a charge filed a year ago in the Pearl River Community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians. The sentencing is scheduled for Mar. 8, 2024. The maximum penalty is 20 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw Police Department, the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

