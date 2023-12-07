Sumter County welcomes new E911 Office

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Sumter County leaders are celebrating the latest step to improve E911 services in their county.

This week they cut the ribbon on a new E911 call center.

It’s an investment leaders say would not have been possible without help from the state of Alabama, combining a $250,000 state grant with money from the county commission and 911 board to turn storage space at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office into an emergency call center.

The Sumter County E911 Board and the Sumter County Commission addressed complaints about people calling 911 and having long wait times to talk to a dispatcher.

There’s now more room for several dispatchers to work alongside one another to answer emergency calls. They will also be adding new equipment into the space, as well.

County leaders believe this will help make people there safer.

““We’re going to do everything possible to make sure that our 9-1-1 operators have all that they need. We want to make sure that every suite is filled,” explained Marcus Campbell, the Sumter County Commission Chairman. “We want to make sure when someone calls in, they can make sure that they can get the person on the line, or they can get that EMT or whatever service they may need.”

Campbell said he and others are working to convince municipalities in Sumter County to contribute funding to E911 so more dispatchers can be hired to work together in the expanded call center.

They hope to move into the new E011 office around the start of the new year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.