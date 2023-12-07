Tax credit available for the upcoming tax season when you make charitable donation.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we get closer to Christmas and with the end of the year approaching, you may be thinking about the upcoming tax season.

Tax season could be a hectic time for some but you might can get some relief by making a charitable donation by the end of this year.

Hope Village for Children in Meridian tells News 11 about a way you can donate locally and get a tax credit.

“At Hope Village, we’re very grateful always. We have a wonderful giving community actually year-round. But of course, Christmas time there is extra interest in giving and there are lots of ways not just giving in that way they can do year-end charitable giving which helps on their taxes as deductions. But also at Hope Village, we have what’s called tax credits which are even better than a deduction on your tax return. These are state tax credits. You can get up to 50% of your ad valorem tax on your property tax. If you write a check to Hope Village, you can get a credit toward what you owe in April,” said Kathy Parrish, the Community Outreach Coordinator at Hope Village.

For more information, you can visit the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website.

