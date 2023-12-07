Tax credit available for the upcoming tax season when you make charitable donation

Tax credit available for the upcoming tax season when you make charitable donation.
Tax credit available for the upcoming tax season when you make charitable donation.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we get closer to Christmas and with the end of the year approaching, you may be thinking about the upcoming tax season.

Tax season could be a hectic time for some but you might can get some relief by making a charitable donation by the end of this year.

Hope Village for Children in Meridian tells News 11 about a way you can donate locally and get a tax credit.

“At Hope Village, we’re very grateful always. We have a wonderful giving community actually year-round. But of course, Christmas time there is extra interest in giving and there are lots of ways not just giving in that way they can do year-end charitable giving which helps on their taxes as deductions. But also at Hope Village, we have what’s called tax credits which are even better than a deduction on your tax return. These are state tax credits. You can get up to 50% of your ad valorem tax on your property tax. If you write a check to Hope Village, you can get a credit toward what you owe in April,” said Kathy Parrish, the Community Outreach Coordinator at Hope Village.

For more information, you can visit the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s website.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayor Jimmie Smith
Meridian Mayor returns to work after vehicle crash
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississippi
Deceased identified in Wednesday morning crash on I-59
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Department...
At tribal summit, Biden says he’s working to ‘heal the wrongs of the past’ and ‘move forward’
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker

Latest News

RNC Debate Recap
Remain weather aware for Sat.
First Alert: Severe storms possible Saturday
Four candidates took the stage for the last RNC debate of 2023.
Fourth RNC Presidential Debate recap
Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week
News 11 at 10PM_Weather 12/6/23