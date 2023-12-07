Three Raiders sign the dotted line

Anniston Monsour (left), Josie Wiggins (center), and Wes Pritchard (right) all signed the...
Anniston Monsour (left), Josie Wiggins (center), and Wes Pritchard (right) all signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers with different colleges on Wednesday.(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three Senior student-athletes from Lamar signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Two soccer players will play soccer at the next level.

Anniston Monsour who signed with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles feels the competition she’s been exposed to has prepared her for the next level.

“I just wanted to go out there every day and be a better me and improve every day. So that was my goal, and when I got to play those high teams, I just had to know I had to make a name for myself,” Monsour said.

Josie Wiggins signed with the East Mississippi Community College Lions, and she can’t wait to take her competitiveness to the next level.

“I’m really competitive and I just really like to win, so I just think I can help my teammates be confident and have the confidence to win,” Wiggins said.

Raiders pitcher, West Pritchard, signed with East Central Community College’s baseball team, and he feels his time at Lamar has prepared him for the next level.

“I mean, it’s been everything, not only just the athletics but the school and the challenge that they provide getting you ready for college. I mean, the coaches, players, the team around me, it helps a lot,” Pritchard said.

