Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week

We’ve had some cold mornings this week, but we’re expecting the coldest to be on our Thursday morning. Plan for freezing temps that’ll range from upper 20s to low 30s across our area. So, it’s best to make sure you’re protecting the 4Ps: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes. Specifically, in terms of your pipes, it’s a good idea to let them drip through early Thursday.

Once we get past the cold start, a southerly wind will start the warming trend in our area. Highs will bounce back nicely into the low 60s...getting back to around average for this time of year. Friday morning won’t be nearly as cold with lows near 40 degrees, and the afternoon brings highs around 70. Saturday, mid-upper 70s are expected, but this warm-up will be ahead of our next storm system.

There’s a low risk for severe storms on Saturday afternoon & evening due to a strong cold front that’ll cross early Sunday. Ahead of it, atmospheric conditions will be favorable for isolated severe storms amongst quite a bit of rain that we’re expecting. It looks like all forms of severe storms will be possible (including a possible tornado), so it’s important that you go over severe weather plan for the weekend arrives. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. Regardless of the severe element, much needed rainfall is expected. Rainfall estimates of .5″ -1.5″ are possible.

Behind this system, it cools down again. So, plan for near freezing temps again by Monday morning. However, no rain is expected after early Sunday morning until possibly the next weekend. Stay tuned...

