Boy, 16, denied bond for murder of another teenage boy in Jones Co.

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A teenager was denied bond on Friday after being charged with the murder of another teenager in Jones County.

16-year-old Gyharvey Satcher had his initial appearance in the Jones County Court at the main Jones County Courthouse in Laurel at 1:30 p.m.

Satcher is facing charges of capital murder and possession of a stolen firearm, for his involvement in a shooting that took place in the Hoy community on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

During the court appearance, Satcher was denied bond on each charge by Judge Wayne Thompson.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a call about a person being shot in Windsor Court off Hoy Road on Wednesday. The victim was then pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Jones County Coroner Burl Hall confirmed that the victim was a 15-year-old.

The sheriff’s department managed to arrest Satcher the day the shooting took place.

