Butler Christmas Parade

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Christmas season calls for many different festive celebrations.

One of them being the Butler Alabama Christmas parade.

Earlier this evening... Butler’s annual Christmas parade took over the city streets.

This year’s theme was “A small town Christmas”.

With decorated vehicles, music from 8 different local school bands, and 11 floats, this year’s parade was certainly a sight to see.

“This is the most high school bands we’ve ever had in our parade this, you know, kind of recruited the bands and we didn’t go with the college band. This year, we just decided to go with them all high school, which I kind of I kind of like that better give the kids a chance to display their talents.” said mayor of Butler, Alabama Mike Williams.

People didn’t leave tonight’s parade empty handed either as candy was tossed to the crowd by each passing float.

