First Alert: Eyes are to the skies as Storm Team 11 tracks severe weather for Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY! We are closing out what has been a very cold week, but the next few days holds big changes. Cloud cover will increase for Friday, but not bring many rain showers. Highs are above the average in the upper 60s. Winds will remain out of the south-southeast up to 10mph all day.

A 10 degree temperature difference is expected between Friday and Saturday as highs increase into the upper 70s. These very warm conditions will create instability and help fuel the storms rolling in late Saturday evening and night.

A cold front is set to cross late Saturday night into early Sunday morning bring a low end threat for severe weather. All for of severe weather are possible including hail, damaging winds, and a chance for a tornado CANNOT be ruled out. The main threat for severe storms is 7pm to 1am Sunday. Storms will lose its fuel and the severe threat will be no longer as showers linger until about 8am Sunday.

