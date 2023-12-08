FIRST ALERT: We’re monitoring a low-end risk for severe storms Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A southerly wind has returned to our area, and it’ll be the prevailing wind through Saturday. This will help temps warm up a bit...starting with Friday morning’s lows staying above the freezing mark. We’ll start the day with temps ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s, and afternoon highs will climb into the upper 60s. By Saturday, highs will reach the upper 70s!... but that will be out ahead of our next storm system that’ll bring a chance for threatening weather.

FIRST ALERT

A strong cold front will move across our area Saturday into early Sunday morning. Ahead of it, a line of storms will move in that could pack a punch. There’s a low-end (level 1 of 5) threat for severe weather, and the main threat will be for damaging wind. However, storms that contain hail are possible... along with a tornado. The best timing for possible severe storms will be between 7PM - 1AM within the WTOK area. So, make sure to have ways of getting alerts during that time...and have a severe weather plan.

Aside from the severe threat, we are hopeful about the much needed rain that we’ll get. Rainfall estimates are expected to range between .5″ - 1.5″ in our area. Since we’re suffering from a severe drought (or worse) areawide... every raindrop is welcomed.

Showers may linger until around daybreak on Sunday, then much colder air slides back in. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon, and temps fall back below freezing by Monday morning. Next week, plan for temps to stay below average until around mid week. Rain won’t be expected again until that next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.