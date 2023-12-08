Lauderdale County animal shelter receives special grant

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Spaying and neutering new pets can get expensive but a new grant is giving pet owners a bit of a discount.

The Allie Cat Run and Festival Community Grant has been awarded to the Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter.

If you have a dog or cat the grant is expected to cut the cost of having your pet altered in half.

Rocky Rockette, director of Lauderdale County Animal Control, spoke to News 11 about the grant and how useful it will be for animal control and local pet owners.

“The grant money from this organization was about $1000, which we’ll use to assist community residents. It will pay half the cost that Council veterinary clinic for a pet owner in Lauderdale County to have their pets fixed. Well, it’s very important, especially in the South. As you know, there’s a bad pedal population problem here. I know in Lauderdale. Honey, I’ve been doing this about 17 years and this has been an ongoing issue. So what Lauderdale County Animal Control wanted to do was to be proactive.” said Rockette.

The grant allows for 1 voucher per household.

All local pet owners have to do to take advantage of this grant is go to the Lauderdale County Animal Control Shelter and bring proof of residence to see if you qualify.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.