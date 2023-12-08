Lucky man wins $300K while on doughnut run

FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.
FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An early morning doughnut run ended with a big surprise for a man in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Gaffney resident stopped at a convenience store to buy a drink, doughnut and a $10 lottery ticket.

When he took the 5 Spot ticket home and scratched it, he found out he won $300,000. He woke his wife up to tell her.

“She didn’t believe me,” he told lottery officials, saying he returned to the store to check the ticket, where the store confirmed the big win.

The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Gordon was taken into custody on a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation warrant.
Local man charged with kidnapping
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississippi
Hall of Fame football coach Marcus Boyles returns to Petal High School.
Marcus Boyles accepts Head Coach position at Petal High School
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered critical injuries after his sister shot him in the...
11-year-old dies after sister shoots him while rabbit hunting, officials say
LEMA's Dive Team stepped in to help recover a submerged car.
LEMA steps in to help recover car from lake

Latest News

Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)
2 sentenced, 1 dismissed in Montgomery ‘Riverfront Brawl’
FILE - Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2023
Meridian Community College hosts Practical Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony.
Meridian Community College hosts Practical Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip arrive in the Muwasi...
Israeli troops round up Palestinian men in northern Gaza as U.N. warns aid operation ‘in tatters’