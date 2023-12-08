Meridian Community College hosts Practical Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a cause for celebration at the Temple Theater on Friday.

Families and friends gathered at the Temple as Meridian Community College hosted its Practical Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony Friday morning.

Excitement filled the room as graduates received their pins symbolizing their hard work and dedication to finishing the program.

Graduate Kamryn Rodriguez said she is thankful for all the support she has received as a student in the program.

“I’m very excited to see my family and my friends here to support me, but I’m mostly excited to see our amazing teachers and faculty. They were very patient to work with us throughout the year and they really just got us ready, and I couldn’t have asked for better faculty,” said Rodriguez.

MCC is set to host another pinning ceremony for the Associate Degree Nursing Program and then the fall 2023 Commencement Ceremony at 2 p.m. at the Temple Theater.

