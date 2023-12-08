MPSD Board accepts Boyles’ resignation

Marcus Boyles also previously coached at Petal High School.
Marcus Boyles also previously coached at Petal High School.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees Friday accepted the resignation of Meridian High School football coach, Marcus Boyles. The board met in a special called meeting.

The news of Coach Boyles leaving Meridian to lead the football program at Petal High School broke Thursday night.

“My wife and I are really excited about coming back to Petal High School where we spent nine great years coaching and teaching. I know the pride and tradition of Petal football, and I am looking forward to working with the administration, teachers, and players to make this program the best it can possibly be,” said Boyles in a release from the Petal School District.

The Meridian School Board released a statement Friday:
“The MPSD family would like to thank Coach Boyles for his commitment to the Wildcat football program over the past year. We wish Coach Boyles the best of luck in his future endeavors.

A search for the next football coach of Meridian High School will begin immediately with the hopes of having a new coach in place by the Spring.

The administration will move swiftly to hire the best possible candidate to lead the Wildcat football program and build on the success of the 2023 football season.”

