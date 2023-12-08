Mr. Gerald Houser Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral services for Mr. Gerald Houser will be held Monday, December 11, 2023, at Corinth Baptist Church, Highway 495 in DeKalb, Mississippi at 1:30 P.M. with Bro. Allen Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery in Dekalb.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Houser, age 82, of Columbus, Mississippi, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Gerald was born September 16, 1941, in West Point, Mississippi. His family moved to Columbus when Gerald was only six years of age. He began working in the floor covering industry as an installer at an early age. He enjoyed this industry so much that he later opened his own floor covering business in the mid 1990′s. He retired in 2006 and he and his wife Patsy moved to DeKalb. Then in 2021, they moved back to Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at his deer camp, but more than anything, he enjoyed remodeling houses.

The greatest decision Gerald ever made in his life was accepting Jesus as his personal Savior. In October of 2007, Gerald came to know Christ in a much deeper, personal relationship than ever before. He became a member of Corinth Baptist Church around 2010.

Although Gerald may have finished his earthly race on December 6th of 2023, at that same moment he began his eternal life with his Heavenly Father.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Patsy Houser; daughter, Karen Shives; sons, Paul Houser and Michael Houser; sister, Diane Riffe; brother, Frank Houser; daughter-in-law, Julie Houser; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Polly Houser; father, Shorty Houser; son, Jerry Houser; grandson, Craig Houser; granddaughter, Scottie Houser; sister, Beverly Norton; brothers, Tommy, Keith, Joe, and Douglas Houser; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Houser.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of your choice.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 A.M. until 1:30 P.M. at Corinth Baptist Church on Monday prior to the service.

