Mr. William S. (Bill) Cassel Obituary

Obituaries
Obituaries(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

UNION: 

William S. (Bill) Cassel of Union, Mississippi passed away from natural causes and entered into Eternal Life on Sunday December 3, 2023. He was born July 7, 1929 in Meridian, Mississippi to Nannie Mae Polk Cassel and William P. Cassel.

Mr. Cassel grew up in Union and professed his faith in Jesus Christ as a child. He was a life-long member of First Baptist Church in Union, where he served as a deacon, choir member and Sunday School teacher for many years. He graduated from Union High School and from Mississippi College, where he was elected senior class president, was a member of the football team and the track and field team. He was a First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps and served as a Forward Observer during the Korean War.

Mr. Cassel owned and operated Prath Lumber Company in Union, was a business partner in Tri-C Wood Products in Union and was general manager of the Interstate Merchandise Warehouse in Meridian, where he retired at the age of eighty.

Mr. Cassel was dearly loved by his family, church, his friends, and community. He is survived by his wife of nearly seventy years, Melvya Landrum Cassel and their four children: Scott Cassel (Patti), Kristen Caldwell (Johnny), Merrill Cassel (Amy) and Amanda McNiel (Steve), his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, Friday December 8, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 400 Main Street, Union, Mississippi with his funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Union Memorial Park on South Decatur Street in Union. Dr. Corey Fontan will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers will be:

Bobby Blount, Ashley Burroughs, Grant Caldwell, Jay Cassel, Brennen McNiel, Weston McNiel, Brody Stokes

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eddie Gordon was taken into custody on a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation warrant.
Local man charged with kidnapping
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississippi
Hall of Fame football coach Marcus Boyles returns to Petal High School.
Marcus Boyles accepts Head Coach position at Petal High School
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered critical injuries after his sister shot him in the...
11-year-old dies after sister shoots him while rabbit hunting, officials say
LEMA's Dive Team stepped in to help recover a submerged car.
LEMA steps in to help recover car from lake

Latest News

Nell Gayden “Gay” Anderson Hill Obituary
Nell Gayden “Gay” Anderson Hill Obituary
Mr. Gerald Houser Obituary
Mr. Gerald Houser Obituary
The theme Christmas door decorating contest was everyone's favorite Christmas movies
Compassus Hospice gets festive for Christmas
Daily recording of WTOK's Midday News
Collinsville Christmas Parade rescheduled to December 16