Mr. William S. (Bill) Cassel Obituary

William S. (Bill) Cassel of Union, Mississippi passed away from natural causes and entered into Eternal Life on Sunday December 3, 2023. He was born July 7, 1929 in Meridian, Mississippi to Nannie Mae Polk Cassel and William P. Cassel.

Mr. Cassel grew up in Union and professed his faith in Jesus Christ as a child. He was a life-long member of First Baptist Church in Union, where he served as a deacon, choir member and Sunday School teacher for many years. He graduated from Union High School and from Mississippi College, where he was elected senior class president, was a member of the football team and the track and field team. He was a First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps and served as a Forward Observer during the Korean War.

Mr. Cassel owned and operated Prath Lumber Company in Union, was a business partner in Tri-C Wood Products in Union and was general manager of the Interstate Merchandise Warehouse in Meridian, where he retired at the age of eighty.

Mr. Cassel was dearly loved by his family, church, his friends, and community. He is survived by his wife of nearly seventy years, Melvya Landrum Cassel and their four children: Scott Cassel (Patti), Kristen Caldwell (Johnny), Merrill Cassel (Amy) and Amanda McNiel (Steve), his seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be at 10:00 AM, Friday December 8, 2023 at First Baptist Church, 400 Main Street, Union, Mississippi with his funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Union Memorial Park on South Decatur Street in Union. Dr. Corey Fontan will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers will be:

Bobby Blount, Ashley Burroughs, Grant Caldwell, Jay Cassel, Brennen McNiel, Weston McNiel, Brody Stokes

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

