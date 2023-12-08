Nell Gayden “Gay” Anderson Hill Obituary

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Nell Gayden “Gay” Anderson Hill, age 79, peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus on December 4, 2023, after a courageous battle against cancer.

Gay was born on October 19, 1944, in Meridian, Mississippi, to Dr. William Jefferson Anderson Jr. and Mrs. Nell Otelia Anderson. At an early age, Gay accepted Christ in her heart and fervently pursued a relationship with Him. She especially loved to read her Bible and study Scripture, which she applied to every aspect of her life. Gay loved Jesus and was most certainly the salt and light of a life lived full of the fruit of the Spirit: Love, Joy, Peace, Patience, Kindness, Goodness, Faithfulness, Gentleness and Self-Control.

One of the greatest honors of Gay’s life was serving on the Board of Directors for Anderson Regional Health System. Founded in 1928 by her grandfather, Dr. Jeff Anderson, Gay was committed to carrying forward his legacy of care and healing in her community. Also, dear to her heart was Gay’s work through the Care Consistency Foundation, the nonprofit she created to help provide equipment and services to individuals with special needs.

Gay always appreciated the joy of memories captured through photographs. When she discovered her love of scrapbooking, it was the perfect way to remember and celebrate special moments with her family and friends. Another of Gay’s favorite past-times was being in nature and watching the humming birds, cardinals, and squirrels enjoy her outdoor garden.

Gay had a smile that lit up the room, and she will be remembered for her genuine, sweet and kind spirit. Most cherished in her life was time spent with her children and grandchildren, and she never missed the opportunity to send them a birthday card or take them shopping for a little “happy.” Also, a treasure to Gay was her church family at Oak Hill Baptist and her Sunday school class, The Ruth Class.

Gay was preceded in death by her parents, Nell Anderson and Dr. William Anderson, and stepmother, Kay Anderson; beloved husbands, Bill Whitworth and Danny Hill; and oldest brother, Dr. Billy Anderson. She is survived by her loving brothers, Dr. Joe Anderson (Jan) and John Anderson (Debra); cherished children, Lisa Neal (Patrick), Denton Farr (Trinity), Shanon Patrick (Michael), and Danna Adkins (Tullos); ten precious grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Grandmom;” and many special nieces and nephews.

The family extends heartfelt appreciation to Gay’s faithful friend, Betty Silliman, whom they all love dearly. Sincerest gratitude to Home Instead and the amazing caregivers who were by Gay’s side in her final months, especially her angels, Trisha Parker, Wilma Kellogg, Greta Chapman, Joeann Blackshear, and Kimberly McGrew. Special thanks to her medical team at Anderson Regional Health System, Dr. Shawn and Mrs. Mary Anderson, Drs. John Voss and Caleb Dulaney, and all of her wonderful nurses, therapists, and technicians. It was with tremendous kindness that they cared for this amazing woman, our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

A celebration of Gay’s life will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, 6300 Highway 39 North, Meridian, MS, 39301. The family welcomes visitation from 8:45 A.M. – 9:45 AM, with the service commencing in the chapel at 10:00 AM. The graveside ceremony will immediately follow at Magnolia Cemetery, 2638 23rd Avenue, Meridian, MS 39305. Esteemed officiates are Dr. Calvin Price, Senior Pastor of Oak Hill Baptist Church, and Dr. Joe Anderson. Pallbearers elect are Connor Neal, Cooper Neal, Will Farr, Chael Patrick, Nathan Lewis and John Anderson Jr. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Gay’s memory be made to the Anderson Regional Cancer Center Patient Benevolence Fund to help provide care to patients in need, or to the charity of your choice.

