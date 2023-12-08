One arrested in mysterious case of murdered Mississippi woman

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a woman in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi.

Lou Anda Jones’ dead body was discovered inside of her home on Tuesday by her brother. This after days had gone by without hearing from his sister.

According to WCBI News, Jones had been shot in the back.

Jones’ teenage daughter, Lydia Flowers, was also missing. She was, however, found Wednesday afternoon.

Now, a 23-year-old man has been charged with Jones’ murder.

Nathaniel Davis of West Point was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

He was given a $1.2 million bond at an initial appearance.

Two people are in custody in connection to the death, although only one name has been released at this time.

Jones’ sister, Taquinci Sheehy, believes Lydia Flowers is somehow involved.

Lydia is in the custody of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say the case is still under investigation and more arrests were expected.

