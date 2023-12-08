Pageant queen pleads not guilty to charges she conspired to kill her husband

Lindsay Shiver (pictured left), a Houston Academy graduate, is accused of hiring a hitman to...
Lindsay Shiver (pictured left), a Houston Academy graduate, is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband, former Auburn football player and Thomasville, Georgia millionaire Robert Shiver (pictured right).(Source: United Press International, Inc.)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ABACO, Bahamas (WTVY) - A former Houston County pageant queen, as expected, pleaded not guilty to murder-for-hire charges in the Bahamas on Friday, as did her two accused co-conspirators.

Lindsay Shiver, a Houston Academy graduate, is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband, former Auburn football player and Thomasville, Georgia millionaire Robert Shiver.

Shiver, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel, 29, of Abaco in the Bahamas, and Ferron Newbold, the suspected hitman, were charged last summer as the Shivers, with three children, were involved in an ugly divorce.

She was apprehended when she arrived in the Bahamas, where the couple had a home.

Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County in 2005 and finished as the 2nd runner-up in the National Peanut Festival pageant the same year.

She attended Troy University and then transferred to Auburn University, where she met Robert.

She and the two other suspects are on bond as they await trial.

The Bahamian judge set a March 4, 2024, trial date.

