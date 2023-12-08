Philadelphia man found dead inside car

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Christen Hyde
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police said they have a person of interest in the case and will release further details on Friday.

According to the Neshoba Democrat, officers got a call about a suspicious car near Clyde Avenue and Powell Street.

Officers said they found a black male in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said the man was identified as 23-year-old Kendall Triplett of Philadelphia, according to Police Chief Eric Lyons.

If anyone has information on the case they are asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department or Crimestoppers at (855)-485-8847.

This is a developing story. News 11 will update on-air and online when more details are available.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississippi
Eddie Gordon was taken into custody on a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation warrant.
Local man charged with kidnapping
Hall of Fame football coach Marcus Boyles returns to Petal High School.
Marcus Boyles accepts Head Coach position at Petal High School
An 11-year-old Mississippi boy who suffered critical injuries after his sister shot him in the...
11-year-old dies after sister shoots him while rabbit hunting, officials say
LEMA's Dive Team stepped in to help recover a submerged car.
LEMA steps in to help recover car from lake

Latest News

Cold front brings a severe threat
First Alert: Eyes are to the skies as Storm Team 11 tracks severe weather for Saturday
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
News 11 at 10PM_Weather 12/7/23
Marcus Boyles accepts Head Coach position at Petal High School