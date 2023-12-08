Philadelphia man found dead inside car

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police said they have a person of interest in the case and will release further details on Friday.

According to the Neshoba Democrat, officers got a call about a suspicious car near Clyde Avenue and Powell Street.

Officers said they found a black male in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said the man was identified as 23-year-old Kendall Triplett of Philadelphia, according to Police Chief Eric Lyons.

If anyone has information on the case they are asked to call the Philadelphia Police Department or Crimestoppers at (855)-485-8847.

This is a developing story. News 11 will update on-air and online when more details are available.

