Teens ejected from vehicle after crash in Rankin County, killing 1

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A teen driver was ejected and killed and two teenage passengers were injured after a single-vehicle crash in Rankin County Thursday evening.

The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Stump Ridge Road in a remote area near Pisgah.

The identity of the deceased driver has not yet been released.

The three local teenagers were ejected when the driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle.

None of the teens had been wearing seat belts, according to Rankin County Deputy Coroner Cliff Dunlap.

The other two teens ejected from the vehicle sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Dunlap said there was no evidence the vehicle ever left the road.

Because the occupants are all minors, Dunlap said he is not at liberty to speak to the vehicle type, or to provide information about their ages or genders.

Details of the crash and fatality are under investigation.

