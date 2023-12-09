Business burglarized in Clarkdale

Burglary
Burglary
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Sheriff-Elect Ward Calhoun, a business located in the 6900 block of Hwy 145 S was burglarized in the early morning hours of Saturday.

At 1:08 a.m., E-911 was contacted, and deputies were dispatched. The suspect(s) made entry through a broken glass door at the front of the building.

This is a developing investigation.

If you have any information concerning this crime, please contact the Sheriff’s Department at 601-482-9806 or Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

