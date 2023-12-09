FIRST ALERT: Saturday brings a threat for severe storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong cold front will move across our area Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Ahead of it, showers & storms can be expected...and some of those storms could become severe.

TIMING

Saturday morning, areas of patchy fog are possible. Otherwise, it’ll be relatively quiet with not much more than a stray morning shower. By the afternoon, some sunshine should peek through the clouds. This will help temps spike into the upper 70s, and it could also help increase what we call “instability” that’s needed for storms (& helpful for fueling severe storms). If so, isolated storms may pop-up during the heat of the day, and these will need to be watched for a possible severe threat. However, the “best” timing for severe storms will be once the main line of storms move in around 7PM.

So, between 7PM- 1AM, have multiple ways of getting alerts. Damaging wind is the main threat, but a tornado is possible along with a storm or two that drops hail. If you haven’t already, download our free WTOK Weather App to stay weather aware: https://www.wtok.com/page/download-our-apps/ .

Behind this system, showers will continue until around daybreak on Sunday. Total rainfall estimates could range between .5″ - 1.5″. A northerly wind will drop temps throughout our Sunday morning: starting around 60 degrees at Midnight, falling to near 50 degrees by 6AM....then into the 40s by 10AM. Highs will struggle to rebound into the low 50s by the afternoon. Then, get ready for lows to fall below freezing by Monday morning. Yet, sunshine will be abundant.

Next week, temps will be near average most of the week. However, rain will be hard to find.

