God’s House hosts Christmas Cruise-in & Toy Drive

West Philadelphia Baptist Church Christmas event
West Philadelphia Baptist Church Christmas event(WTOK)
By Diamond Paylor
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -West Philadelphia Baptist Church held its 5th Annual Christmas Cruise-In Toy Drive on Saturday, December 9th.

The event was from 9 am to noon, with the theme Bring a Toy, Bless a Child.

People were able to come out, fellowship with each other, enjoy the live band, have some great food, interact with Santa, and donate toys. Members of the community also got the opportunity to show off their unique rides while spreading Christmas cheer.

Last year, the church brought smiles to 424 children assisting 9 different local organizations.

“It has been a great event for the community to come out and help bless these kids who may not receive toys at Christmas. it’s a fun event, a family event, we try to make it fun, we serve breakfast, we have music, and our fellowship hall is decorated, it is just a fun family event” said Santas Workshop Team leader Brookes Hardin.

“I just appreciate everybody and all of our sponsors because without our sponsors this would be really hard. We started the day off with 1,400 toys before other toys come in and that is because of our sponsors and our drop-off points” Micky Breedlove, Director of Christmas Cruise-in said.

The cut-off to donate toys will be Tuesday, December 12th at Deals in Philadelphia.

For more information follow their Facebook page at Christmas Cruise-in & Toy Drive.

