Hill unveils All-American Jersey

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Daniel Hill, a 4-star running back, from Meridian High School, unveiled his All-American Jersey in a ceremony on Friday afternoon.

The running back accepted an invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl back in November and joins only 99 other players who will have the honor of being named an All-American.

“I’m very humble, you know, about the opportunity. Growing up, that’s something that I always wanted to do. I’m just grateful to be in this position. I give all thanks to God, for allowing me to get through multiple injuries, and just get to the position that I’m at,” Hill said.

Hill was the centerpiece of the Wildcat’s offense this year, as he played quarterback, running back, tight end, and receiver at various points throughout the year.

He helped lead the Wildcats to a 6-7 record, and he capped it all off with a win in the first round of the MISSHAA playoffs.

This award has been a long time coming, especially in the eyes of his father, Demetrius Hill, who was named All-American in 1985 after his time at Meridian High.

“It’s a great thing you know, as he said, you know, he’s keeping it going, but I knew that was going to happen at some point when he started playing because he stood out at everything that he did. He worked hard, never looked back, and always wanted to prove that he can be that guy. And at this point, he’s that guy,” Demetrius Hill said.

Hill holds offers from Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Auburn, and others.

He is expected to make his announcement at the All-American Game, which takes place on January 6, 2024, in San Antonio.

Kick-off for the game is at 12 pm, and you can watch it on NBC.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.