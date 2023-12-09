Hill unveils All-American Jersey

Daniel Hill (center) unveiled his All-American Jersey at a ceremony on Friday afternoon. Hill...
Daniel Hill (center) unveiled his All-American Jersey at a ceremony on Friday afternoon. Hill will play in the All American Game, in San Antonio, on January 6, 2024.(WTOK Sports)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Daniel Hill, a 4-star running back, from Meridian High School, unveiled his All-American Jersey in a ceremony on Friday afternoon.

The running back accepted an invitation to the 2024 All-American Bowl back in November and joins only 99 other players who will have the honor of being named an All-American.

“I’m very humble, you know, about the opportunity. Growing up, that’s something that I always wanted to do. I’m just grateful to be in this position. I give all thanks to God, for allowing me to get through multiple injuries, and just get to the position that I’m at,” Hill said.

Hill was the centerpiece of the Wildcat’s offense this year, as he played quarterback, running back, tight end, and receiver at various points throughout the year.

He helped lead the Wildcats to a 6-7 record, and he capped it all off with a win in the first round of the MISSHAA playoffs.

This award has been a long time coming, especially in the eyes of his father, Demetrius Hill, who was named All-American in 1985 after his time at Meridian High.

“It’s a great thing you know, as he said, you know, he’s keeping it going, but I knew that was going to happen at some point when he started playing because he stood out at everything that he did. He worked hard, never looked back, and always wanted to prove that he can be that guy. And at this point, he’s that guy,” Demetrius Hill said.

Hill holds offers from Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Auburn, and others.

He is expected to make his announcement at the All-American Game, which takes place on January 6, 2024, in San Antonio.

Kick-off for the game is at 12 pm, and you can watch it on NBC.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests have been made in two deadly shootings in Philadelphia within the past two days.
Philadelphia Police investigate 2 shooting deaths in 2 days
Eddie Gordon was taken into custody on a Mississippi Bureau of Investigation warrant.
Local man charged with kidnapping
Hall of Fame football coach Marcus Boyles returns to Petal High School.
Marcus Boyles accepts Head Coach position at Petal High School
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Mississippi
The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.
Philadelphia man found dead inside car

Latest News

Southern Miss Football Hires Chip Long as Offensive Coordinator
Southern Miss football hires Chip Long as offensive coordinator
Marcus Boyles also previously coached at Petal High School.
MPSD Board accepts Boyles’ resignation
In a photo provided by LIV Golf, Jon Rahm, left, and LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman...
Jon Rahm bolts for LIV Golf in a stunning blow to the PGA Tour
Hall of Fame football coach Marcus Boyles returns to Petal High School.
Marcus Boyles accepts Head Coach position at Petal High School